More than 700 displaced Iraqis return from Syria’s Al-Hol camp

Shafaqna English- More than 700 Iraqis returned to Iraq on Thursday from the Al-Hol camp in northern Syria, a security source reported.

The source said that 706 people, or 181 families, returned from Al-Hol camp and are now in Al-Jadaa camp in the countryside of the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, according to AFP.

The Al-Hol camp is located in the Syrian countryside of Al-Hasakah, near the Iraqi border, and is under the control of the US army and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to figures released by the camp administration, the Al-Hol camp accommodates more than 43,000 people from 45 countries, most of whom are women and children of Daesh militants.

Source: Iraqi News