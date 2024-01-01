Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Ornaments”.
Question & Answer
Question: Are collyrium and rings among the exceptions in Shari’ah? In other words, is it permissible to wear in front of na-mahram men ?
Answer: Although these are among the exceptions and women can wear them in front of non-mahram men, it is necessary that they do not intend to show them to non-mahram and that wearing them does not generally entail any evil and she , at the same time, does not know that she will fall into a sin by wearing them. The precaution is to avoid wearing them in all situations.
Question 1: Is it permissible for men to wear white or yellow gold?
Answer: It is not permissible .
Question 2: Is it admissible using of gold and silver cuff-links, pins and tie pins?
Answer: It is forbidden for man to use gold ornaments (Obligatory Precaution).
Question 3: Is it Haram for men to wear an earring?
Answer: He must avoid wearing it as an obligatory precaution.
