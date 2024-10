Shafaqna English-The world’s 26 poorest countries are deeper in debt than at any time since 2006, the World Bank has said.

The poorest economies are worse off today than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, even though the rest of the world has largely recovered, the Washington, DC-based lender said in a report released on Sunday.

Per capita income fell an average of 14 percent between 2020 and 2024 due to COVID-19 and subsequent overlapping crises, according to the report.