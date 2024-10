Shafaqna English- At least one person was killed Sunday and multiple others were injured in a train crash in southern Egypt, authorities said.

It is the second train crash in a month in the North African country.

The collision occurred in the province of Minya, 270 kilometers (about 168 miles) south of Cairo, the railway authority said in a statement, and two railway carriages fell into an adjacent watercourse. The cause of the crash was being investigated, the statement added.

Sources:New Arab

www.shafaqna.com