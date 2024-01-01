France want to adopt a new immigration law next year

Shafaqna English- The French authorities want to adopt a new immigration law next year, as the new right-wing government seeks to crack down on immigration.

“There will be a need for a new law,” government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon told broadcaster BFMTV on Oct. 13.

The government’s plan to tighten immigration policies and border controls is emblematic of the rightward shift in French politics following this summer’s legislative elections that resulted in a hung parliament.

Sources: Hürriyet Daily News

