English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

Far-right politician who burned Quran goes on trial in Sweden

0

Shafaqna English- Far-right Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan who burned copies of the Quran in Sweden has gone on trial charged with incitement against an ethnic group.

Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Danish political party Stram Kurs (Hard Line), is the first person to go on trial in Sweden in relation to Quran burnings.

He refused to attend Malmö district court as proceedings began on Monday, saying his life would be in danger if he went to the southern Swedish city. Instead, he appeared by video link from an undisclosed location in Sweden.

Source: Guardian

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Sweden: Two men face trial for the Quran burnings

nasibeh yazdani

Norway arrests the Swedish Quran burner

nafiseh yazdani

Rights expert: Anti-Muslim hate worse now than post-9/11

nasibeh yazdani

Denmark´s government presents bill to ban the Quran burnings

asadian

Sweden deports Iraqi immigrant who burned the holy Quran

asadian

Sweden: Court convicts the Quran burner of hate crimes for first time

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.