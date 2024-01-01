Far-right politician who burned Quran goes on trial in Sweden

Shafaqna English- Far-right Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan who burned copies of the Quran in Sweden has gone on trial charged with incitement against an ethnic group.

Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Danish political party Stram Kurs (Hard Line), is the first person to go on trial in Sweden in relation to Quran burnings.

He refused to attend Malmö district court as proceedings began on Monday, saying his life would be in danger if he went to the southern Swedish city. Instead, he appeared by video link from an undisclosed location in Sweden.

Source: Guardian

