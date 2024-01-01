US Elections: Harris and Trump Tied in Polls

Shafaqna English | by Dr. Abolfazl Fateh- With 22 days until the U.S. elections, the competition has entered its final stage, and the gap between the two candidates has noticeably changed compared to a month ago, reaching a critical juncture. The current state of the race resembles a long-distance running competition, where both sides are neck-and-neck in the final lap. The candidate who was trailing has gained hope by matching their opponent, while the frontrunner, seeing their rival so close, is now anxious and striving to maintain their lead.

While Kamala Harris Leads Trump by 2.5% Nationally, Electoral Votes Show Tight Race

Despite Kamala Harris leading Donald Trump by 2.5% nationally, recent polls (as of October 13) indicate that in some states, Harris is ahead, while in others, Trump takes the lead. However, these leads in the key battleground states are not substantial, remaining within a margin of error of one to two percent. Overall, both candidates find themselves in a historically equal position as they compete for victory. Trump has closed the gap, while Harris’s campaign is focused on final efforts to create a greater distance from Trump.

Currently, Harris is pinning her hopes for a November 5 victory on three key events. First, she relies on former President Obama’s active involvement in the campaign, especially to encourage minority voters and engage the academic community. Although a significant majority of Black voters have traditionally supported Democratic candidates, recent polls show a 20% decrease in support from Black men for Harris, with increased interest from young Black voters in Trump compared to previous elections. This shift could be influential in a tightly contested race.

Interestingly, Obama’s recent speech in Pennsylvania, where he urged Black voters to support Harris, did not elicit a strong reaction, and media reports suggest it was not particularly convincing. It remains to be seen how further actions from Obama in the coming days will impact minority voter turnout. In his criticisms of Trump, Obama emphasized that it’s unsustainable to live with “deceit,” “arrogance,” and “lies” for another four years.

Harris’s second hope lies in a swift resolution to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the establishment of a ceasefire, which could work in her favor. Another strategy for Harris is to adopt more independent stances, distancing herself from Biden’s policies, to appeal to Muslim voters and critics of U.S. positions, persuading them that voting for her would lead to a government that changes the dynamics of conflict in the Middle East and places constraints on Israel.

Harris’s third hope is that her negative ratings are lower than Trump’s, which is particularly important among undecided voters. Currently, Harris’s negative rating stands at 47%, while Trump’s is around 52.5%. In a close, competitive race, higher negative ratings indicate less appeal among undecided voters.

At this juncture, many academics, Muslims, and undecided voters either plan not to participate in the election or will vote for independent candidates who support Palestine. However, Trump’s aggressive approach may alarm Muslim voters and Palestine advocates, potentially leading to increased engagement and a shift in their voting behavior against him. If that happens, with a few thousand more votes in key battleground states, the dynamics could shift in favor of Harris, especially if overall voter turnout increases.

