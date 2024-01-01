9 Facts about Practices of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Resolving Conflicts

Shafaqna English– The Journal of the Bangladesh Association of Young Researchers (JBAYR) has published the paper “An Analysis on the Practices of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) in Resolving Conflicts” written by Mustafa Monjur in 2011.

According to Shafaqna, this paper describes the traditions of prophet (pbuh) that would be useful to provide a new look to conflict management. It is notable that conflict indicates the state of being hostile, a discord of action and feeling, etc. Conflict is a complicated phenomenon of human interaction and has been described by different synonymous terms and words such as fight, battle, clash, war, disagreement, impasse, destruction, fear, dispute, debate, avoid, hate, wrongdoing, etc. It is defined as an incompatibility of goals or values between two or more parties in a relationship, combined with attempts to control each other and antagonistic feelings toward each other (Fisher, 1990).

Considering the importance of this issue in our life cycle, from the very personal level to the greater field of international arena, Prophet Muhammad’s (pbuh) attempts on conflict resolution are mentioned below:

The Prophet (pbuh) guided his fellow peoples to the ultimate peace which was resulted in resolving all sorts of disagreements by his numerous speeches and actions. Through these, scholars have formulated the Islamic idea of peace and conflict. The Prophet (pbuh) handled all conflicting situations with a new process that astonished the people of his age and even of contemporary ages. The Prophet (pbuh) created a third party alliance and worked as a mediator between the two hostile oppositions. He utilized the experienced method of unity of conscious people on the issue of humanity. The Prophet (pbuh) played the role of an arbitrator and settled disputes. This practice of arbitration was one of the ancient evidences of the history in resolving conflicts. The Prophet (pbuh) solved conflicts via the process of tolerance and avoidance. The Prophet (pbuh) proposed an idea of mutual agreement between the two parties in order to resolve the conflict. The Prophet (pbuh) practiced a general role of conflict resolution. He mediated between the two parties by a common issue that was Islam and not by the tribal customs. He centralized their thoughts on the teachings of Islam. He gave the similar honor and treatment to the rival parties and made them realize the significance of Islam now and afterwards. Moreover, he launched the notion of Islamic brotherhood so that they began to think every Muslim as their brother irrespective the color, caste and clans. This remarkable policy had a vital role to dissolve their hostility. The Prophet (pbuh) performed the method of negotiation in the agreement.

