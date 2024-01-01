Nile River agreement enters into force despite Egypt objections

Shafaqna English-The Nile River Basin Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) took effect on Sunday after more than a decade of negotiations among countries that share the mighty river.

The Nile Basin Initiative – a partnership of 10 Nile riparian countries based in the Ugandan town of Entebbe – described the CFA as a “defining moment” in the history of the Nile Basin.

“(The agreement) is a testament to our collective determination to harness the Nile River for the benefit of all, ensuring its equitable and sustainable use for generations to come,” it said in a statement.

Sources: New Arab

