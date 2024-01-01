Iraq: Baghdad ranks among most polluted cities in world

Shafaqna English- Baghdad has been ranked as one of the most polluted capitals in the world, with air quality reaching dangerous levels.

According to the IQAir website, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for Baghdad reached 297 on Monday, October 14th, 2024.

This classification falls under the “Hazardous” category, indicating severe air pollution that poses significant health risks for all residents, especially the vulnerable.

Such levels of pollution are a clear warning of the worsening environmental crisis in the capital city.

“Sulfur fog” covers Baghdad, painting mornings in yellow

The yellow color has become a sign that characterizes the atmosphere of Baghdad, especially in the early morning hours, with the sunrise reflecting its rays on foggy clouds shrouding the city. This phenomenon has emerged following obvious widespread pollution, referred to by residents as “sulfur fog.”

In recent days, this pollution has become a source of concern for people and a hot topic of conversation on the streets. It has prompted government statements and the formation of ministerial committees to find out its causes. Authorities have even issued recommendations for people to stay home and keep their doors closed.

Sources: Iraqi News, Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com