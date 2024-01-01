Arab American Political Action Committee rejects both Trump and Harris

Shafaqna English- The Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC) will not endorse Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris or Republican former President Donald Trump citing what it called their “blind support” for wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

The November 5 US elections will mark the first time AAPAC has chosen not to endorse a candidate since the group’s 1998 inception. It usually endorses Democrats.

Polls show the race between Harris and Trump as tight. Arab and Muslim Americans overwhelmingly backed President Joe Biden in 2020.

Trump has historically had low approval from that community due to past statements and his policy of a travel ban targeting Muslim-majority nations when he was in office. Like Harris and Biden, Trump has also been a vocal supporter of Israel.

Analysts said Harris’ chances could be hurt if Arab and Muslim Americans did not vote or voted for a third party.

Sources: New Arab

