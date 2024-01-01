English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Arab American Political Action Committee rejects both Trump and Harris

0

Shafaqna English- The Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC) will not endorse Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris or Republican former President Donald Trump citing what it called their “blind support” for wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

The November 5 US elections will mark the first time AAPAC has chosen not to endorse a candidate since the group’s 1998 inception. It usually endorses Democrats.

Polls show the race between Harris and Trump as tight. Arab and Muslim Americans overwhelmingly backed President Joe Biden in 2020.

Trump has historically had low approval from that community due to past statements and his policy of a travel ban targeting Muslim-majority nations when he was in office. Like Harris and Biden, Trump has also been a vocal supporter of Israel.

Analysts said Harris’ chances could be hurt if Arab and Muslim Americans did not vote or voted for a third party.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

US Elections: Harris and Trump Tied in Polls

faati

USA: Polls indicate Harris losing ground to Trump

leila yazdani

Axios: Elon Musk poured $80 million into Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign

nafiseh yazdani

USA: Kamala Harris to meet Muslim-Arab leaders in Michigan on 11 October

leila yazdani

USA: Harris adviser meets American Muslim leaders

nafiseh yazdani

A group of American scholars called on Muslim voters to spurn Kamala Harris

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.