Pakistan’s Neglected Diphtheria deaths

The most alarming aspect of this crisis is the unavailability of Diphtheria Anti-Toxin (DAT), the only effective treatment, anywhere in Sindh, including its largest city, Karachi. The treatment cost of approximately Rs250,000 per patient is beyond the means of most families, leaving them helpless. What is even more distressing is that while many countries have successfully eradicated diphtheria, Pakistan continues to face outbreaks due to its fragile healthcare infrastructure and inconsistent vaccination campaigns. For years, public health experts have urged the need for widespread and efficient vaccination drives, yet the current situation demonstrates how these efforts have been mismanaged or inadequately implemented.

Addressing the lack of vaccine coverage is the first and most critical step in preventing further tragedies. Diphtheria vaccines are readily available and part of the country’s immunisation schedules, but low vaccination rates persist in many regions due to lack of awareness, poor healthcare outreach, and distrust in public health services. This gap is especially pronounced in rural areas and urban slums where healthcare access is limited. Strengthening community engagement, fostering trust in public healthcare, and ramping up outreach programs are essential if these lapses are to be addressed.

In addition to fixing vaccination gaps, the absence of life-saving treatments like DAT highlights severe deficiencies in the healthcare supply chain. It is a grave indictment of the system that a life-saving antidote is unavailable across an entire province like Sindh, further complicating efforts to treat those already affected by the disease. Immediate reforms are needed, including emergency stockpiling of essential medicines and improved coordination between federal and provincial health departments. The establishment of a transparent and efficient supply chain, ensuring that critical medications are available where and when needed, must be a top priority.

Pakistan can no longer afford to neglect the structural failings of its healthcare system. The avoidable loss of young lives to diseases that are preventable through vaccines is a glaring reminder of the urgent need for action. A more robust vaccination strategy, better healthcare infrastructure, and access to affordable treatments are essential to prevent future tragedies and ensure that no more families suffer the pain of losing a child to a disease that could have been easily prevented.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article