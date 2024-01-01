English
[Video] Staying True: Navigating Teen Pressure

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presents: Beyond the Glamour: Embracing Authenticity – Mental Health By Berak Hussein | Staying True: Navigating Teen Pressure – Episode 3

Teenagers often face intense pressure to fit in, leading them to compromise their values and identity just to gain acceptance. This struggle is amplified by peer pressure, social media, and various temptations, which can overshadow their authentic selves. To maintain one’s true identity while navigating these challenges, it’s crucial for teenagers to focus on their own values, strengths, and talents.

Support from adults, including recognizing and nurturing these qualities, can bolster a teen’s self-esteem and confidence. By fostering a genuine self-acceptance and understanding personal worth, teenagers can better manage peer pressure and build a healthier sense of self amidst the pressures to conform.

