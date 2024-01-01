English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

UN report: Two billion women without access to social protection

0

Shafaqna English- UN Women report reveals that an alarming two billion women and girls in world are without access to any form of social protection.

A UN Women report reveals that policies ranging from cash benefits to healthcare and pensions are not being extended to enough women and girls, leaving them more vulnerable to poverty worldwide.

As the world prepares to mark the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty on 17 October, UN Women released a report highlighting the widening gender gap in social protection.

Sources: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

South Africa: Nearly 6,200 people murdered in three months

nasibeh yazdani

Shafaqna interview: “Hijab creates safer environment-confidence for women”

asadian

UN’s report: Women more vulnerable in conflicts

asadian

Study: Toxic workplaces are the main reason why women leave academic careers

asadian

Lebanon: Increase in violence against women amid calls for legal action

asadian

Saudi women presence in administrative positions increased

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.