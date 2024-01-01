UN report: Two billion women without access to social protection

Shafaqna English- UN Women report reveals that an alarming two billion women and girls in world are without access to any form of social protection.

A UN Women report reveals that policies ranging from cash benefits to healthcare and pensions are not being extended to enough women and girls, leaving them more vulnerable to poverty worldwide.

As the world prepares to mark the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty on 17 October, UN Women released a report highlighting the widening gender gap in social protection.

