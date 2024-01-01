EEA report: European rivers and lakes are chemically polluted

Shafaqna English- Only 37% of Europe’s lakes and rivers meet the criteria for good ecological status and over two-thirds are affected by excessive levels of chemical pollutants, the European Environment Agency (EEA) warns in a report published today.

Moreover, nearly a quarter of groundwater, which supplies two-thirds of Europe’s drinking water, failed to reach the legal threshold for good chemical status, with nitrates and pesticides from agriculture responsible for significant pollution.

