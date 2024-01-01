English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsReligious Questions

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas About “Organ Donation”

0

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Organ Donation”.

Question & Answer

Question: If an organ of an atheist is transplanted in a Muslim’s body, would it be considered ritually pure (Tãhir) when it is considered, after transplantation, as part of the Muslim’s body?

Answer: An organ or limb extracted from the body is ritually impure (najis) irrespective of whether it came from a Muslim or a non-Muslim. And when it becomes, by rejuvenation, part of a Muslim’s body or of someone who is considered a Muslim, it becomes Tãhir.

Related Fatwa

Question 1: Is mercy killing allowed?

Answer: No, mercy killing is not permissible.

Question 2: Is it permissible to remove a life-support machine attached to a dying person, and the doctors state there is no hope in his recovery, with certainty that he will die shortly later?

Answer: It is not permissible at all to remove it.

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas About “Ornaments”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas About “Network Marketing”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas About “Nahjul Balaghah”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas About “Non-Muslims”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas About “Night Prayer”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas About “Nafilah Prayer”

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.