Fiji’s Halal Industry Set for Major Transformation

Shafaqna English- Fiji’s halal industry is undergoing significant development with the launch of the Islamic Development Bank’s Reverse Linkage Modality Project. This initiative, led by the Fiji Muslim League in collaboration with Malaysia, aims to enhance halal certification processes and position Fiji as a major player in the global halal market, FBC News reports.

This transformation aligns with Fiji’s broader goals of boosting its economy through increased export opportunities, with halal products, including food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, targeted for certification.

With the Fijian government’s backing, this effort is part of broader goals for sustainable economic growth and international integration.

