International Shia News Agency
Google Partners with Kairos Power for Nuclear Energy by 2035

Shafaqna English- Google has signed a groundbreaking agreement with Kairos Power to purchase nuclear energy from small modular reactors (SMRs), aiming to generate up to 500 MW of carbon-free power by 2035. This partnership supports Google’s goal of transitioning to 24/7 clean energy and meeting rising energy demands driven by AI technologies.

SMRs, which use molten-salt technology for cooling, offer a safe, efficient, and scalable alternative to traditional nuclear power. The collaboration aligns with Google’s broader sustainability efforts to support AI-driven energy needs and reduce carbon emissions.

Source: Google

www.shafaqna.com

