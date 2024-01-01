English
UN:Millions of people across Southern Africa are going hungry due to a historic drought

Shafaqna English-The United Nations has warned that millions of people across Southern Africa are going hungry due to a historic drought.

Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe have all declared a state of national disaster in the past months as the drought has destroyed crops and livestock. Angola and Mozambique are also severely affected, the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) said in a briefing, warning that the crisis is expected to deepen until the next harvests in March or April next year.

“A historic drought – the worst food crisis yet – has devastated more than 27 million lives across the region,” said WFP spokesperson Tomson Phiri. “Some 21 million children are malnourished.

Source:Al Jazeera

