Egypt, Saudi Arabia call for regional de-escalation

Shafaqna English-Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince met with Egyptian President in Cairo.

The pair reiterated calls for de-escalation and ceasefires in both Gaza and Lebanon, warning that “attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause intend to perpetuate conflict in the region”, Sisi’s office said.

They also witnessed the formation of a high-level Saudi-Egyptian coordination council and the “signing of an agreement to encourage and protect mutual investments”, after months of Egyptian attempts to draw Saudi investors in.

Source:TRTWORLD

