More than 10 million visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa at Prophet’s Mosque in 2024

Shafaqna English-Over 10 million Muslims visited and prayed at Al Rawda Al Sharifa at the Prophet’s Mosque in 2024, according to official Saudi figures.

The figure marks a 26 per cent increase against last year. The visitors included 5.8 million male worshippers and 4.7 million females. Due to improved services, the waiting time for access to the site has been cut to one hour.

Meanwhile, guidance is now available in 11 languages. The visits were made according to crowd-management rules and separate schedules set for women and men.

