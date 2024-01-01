2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Iran 4-1 Qatar

Shafaqna English- According to Mehr News, in a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match on October 15, the Iranian national men’s football team competed against the Qatari national team at Rashid Stadium in Dubai, UAE. The Iranian squad secured a decisive victory, winning the match 4-1.

Sardar Azmoon netted the initial two goals for Iran, while Mohammad Mohebi contributed with the remaining two goals.

Despite the Qatari side scoring the first goal in the first half, Team Melli managed to achieve a comfortable victory.

The Iranian team found the back of the net three times more, yet each goal was annulled by the referee due to Offside offences.

