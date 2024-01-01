Study: Myanmar-China have lowest internet freedom

Shafaqna English- Myanmar and China tied for the world’s worst record,as digital freedoms decline globally for the 14th year in row, a new study said.

Freedom House, a pro-democracy research group based in the United States, also said in its study on Wednesday that Kyrgyzstan showed the biggest drop in 2024 as President Sadyr Japarov clamped down on online organising and the government moved to silence digital media.

The Freedom on the Net (FOTN) report said protections for human rights online diminished in 27 of the 72 countries it covered.

Sources: ALJazeera

