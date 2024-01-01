Indonesia Tightens Enforcement on Halal Labeling Amid Business Challenges

Shafaqna English- Indonesia is tightening enforcement of its 2014 halal labeling law, with a Friday deadline (October 17) for compliance. Authorities plan to inspect grocery shelves to ensure food items are marked with halal labels, confirming that they meet Islamic dietary laws. Most businesses, including some international food producers, have complied, but others, particularly importers and restaurants, are facing difficulties, Reuters reports.



Lydia Ruddy, managing director of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham), highlighted the challenges some foreign businesses encounter, including complex supply chains and unclear regulations. She emphasized the risk of trade disruptions and higher costs if these challenges aren’t addressed. AmCham is in discussions with the Indonesian government to increase the number of foreign halal certifiers to facilitate faster inspections of imported products.

The law requires non-compliant products or restaurants to declare that they don’t adhere to Islamic law, which could impact sales. Islamic dietary restrictions include bans on pork, intoxicants like alcohol, and specific methods of animal slaughter for meat products.

To address these concerns, Indonesia’s halal certifying body (BPJPH) has requested a two-year waiver for some raw materials used in the food and beverage industry, particularly for small businesses. However, this waiver has not yet been approved by the government, and with President-designate Prabowo Subianto soon to take office, it remains unclear if a dispensation will be granted in time.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com