[Exclusive photos] Walnut harvesting in Kashmir

Shafaqna English- As the season of harvesting the Kashmir walnuts has arrived, the growers have started plucking the crop.

The harvesting season of walnut is a major agricultural event in Kashmir. It commences in September and continues throughout October.

Kashmir is the main contributor to India’s walnut production and every year walnuts are exported to various parts of the country. About 2.66 lakh metric tonnes of walnuts are grown in Jammu and Kashmir in an area spanning 89,000 hectares every year.

Source: Shafaqna Keshmir

