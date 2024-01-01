English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeaturedHuman rightsOther Newsworld

UN food agency chief: 2024 the year famine returned to world

0

Shafaqna English- The UN food agency chief just called 2024 the year famine returned to our world.

Famine is essentially a technical term, referring to a population that faces widespread malnutrition and hunger-related deaths due to a lack of access to food.

“We say there is a famine when three conditions come together in a specific geographic area, whether a town, village, city, even a country,” the World Food Programme’s chief economist Arif Husain explained.

“You can clearly see that in a way, famine is admission of collective failure,” he said. “We should act way before the famine, so people don’t starve, children are not wasted and people don’t die of hunger-related cause

IFAD: ‘Behind numbers are human lives’

Reiterating the figure that three quarters of a million people globally suffer from hunger, Gerardine Mukeshimana, the Vice President of the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), said that it was important to remember that “behind numbers are human lives”.

“Each of these people have a right to sufficient nutritious food,” she added, “each has a right to a better life, and a right to hope.”

She said “urgent, collective and concrete investments” were needed in rural farmers to ensure their right to food and that no one is left behind.

Sources: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN warns famine threaten to cause countless deaths in Sudan

nasibeh yazdani

WFP: Rare food aid convoy enters Sudan

leila yazdani

Global hunger monitor: Famine continues in displaced camp in Sudan’s Darfur

leila yazdani

IOM: More than 10M people displaced in Sudan

nasibeh yazdani

Save the Children-WFP highlight escalating hunger crisis in Afghanistan

leila yazdani

Famine threatens Gaza again as dirty weapon

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.