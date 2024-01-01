English
USA: CAIR-CA publishes 2024 voter guide to mobilize Muslim amid rising Islamophobia

Shafaqna English- The California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-CA) published its 2024 Voter Guide, designed to assist Muslims and their allies in California as they prepare to vote in the upcoming November general election.

This year’s voter guide emphasizes the key issues facing the Muslim community, particularly the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the surge in Islamophobia across the state and nation.

The guide includes a congressional scorecard, a state legislative scorecard, and evaluations of how closely elected officials’ voting records align with CAIR-CA’s priorities on civil rights, social justice, and human dignity.

Sources: Council on American-Islamic Relations

www.shafaqna.com

