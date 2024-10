Shafaqna English- Saudi cartoonist, Al-Ghamdi, received an unappealable 23-year sentence, according to a UK-based human rights organisation.



Saudi officials did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday from The Associated Press.

However, political cartoons, like the content of Arabic-language newspapers in some Gulf states, must carefully thread the needle when discussing the region’s rulers.

Sources: New Arab

