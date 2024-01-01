Record 341 Women vying for parliament seats in Japan

Shafaqna English- A record number of 341 women have filed their candidacy for the parliament elections in Japan.

The number of female candidates for the Oct. 27 House of Representatives election is higher from the previous record of 229 in the 2009 elections, as both the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP) of Japan ratcheted up their support for them, according to the Kyodo News Agency on Wednesday.

The high women participation in the electoral process came as a recent report by the World Economic Forum found that Japan ranked 118th among 146 countries in the gender gap rankings in 2024, the lowest among the Group of Seven industrialized nations.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

