Afghan blind community calls for jobs amid ongoing challenges

Shafaqna English- Economic hardships, social discrimination, and a lack of job opportunities for the blind in Afghanistan were identified as their main challenges.

Najibullah Mohammadi, the Deputy Director of the Blind Services Organization, said during the event: “Another challenge faced by our blind people is the cultural challenge, which starts from the family and extends into society. Using offensive terms like ‘disabled’ for our beloved blind individuals is common. I want to emphasize that there is a significant difference between ‘disabled’ and ‘impaired’.”

