Big Tech Faces Compliance Hurdles with EU AI Act

Shafaqna English- The EU AI Act, rolling out over the next two years, is putting pressure on big tech companies like Meta and OpenAI to meet strict European regulations. A new compliance tool, developed by LatticeFlow AI with ETH Zurich and INSAIT, scores AI models on technical robustness, safety, and cybersecurity resilience.

While many models scored 0.75 or higher, some fall short in key areas, such as cybersecurity and bias, highlighting where improvements are needed. Non-compliance could result in fines of up to €35 million or 7% of global revenue, emphasizing the importance of adhering to these new regulations.

