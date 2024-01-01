English
International Shia News Agency
Hasht-e Subh Daily: Taliban turn Afghanistan into a nation without images or voices

Shafaqna English- The Taliban, continuing their media restrictions, have gradually banned photography and videography across Afghanistan.

This ban is already in effect in Takhar, Kandahar, and Helmand provinces, with the group emphasizing plans for nationwide implementation.

Local Afghan journalists, citing increasing pressure, claim that the Taliban aim to turn Afghanistan into a country devoid of images and voices. In response, organizations supporting journalists are urging the international community, particularly those involved in press freedom, to stand by Afghan media and apply diplomatic pressure to reverse these restrictions. The Taliban argue that the ban falls under their “Law for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice” and is being enforced gradually.

Sources: Hasht-e Subh Daily

