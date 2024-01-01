New community initiative launched for supporting role of Emirati women in entrepreneurship

Shafaqna English – A New community initiative called Lammt al-Freij, or a neighborhood gathering, launched for supporting the role of Emirati women in entrepreneurship, according to the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) .

The initiative has invited participation of the youth so they get necessary support to launch and develop their own projects.

The focus will be on the optimal utilisation of IACAD’s centres to serve the comunity by providing a conducive environment that allows female entrepreneurs to meet and work on their projects and studies.

This environment will offer all the necessary support to empower them to develop their projects and increase their impact in the community. Additionally, it will create new opportunities for ambitious girls by facilitating interactions with a new audience, thus enhancing sales.

Source:Gulf News

www.shafaqna.com