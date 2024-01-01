UN: Nearly three million people have fled sudan after spiralling bloodshed

Shafaqna English- Nearly three million people have fled Sudan after 18 months of war in a still-growing exodus, the UN warned, with 25,000 fleeing to neighbouring Chad in the first week of October alone.

Mamadou Dian Balde, the UN’s Sudan regional refugee coordinator, told AFP that the three-million mark will likely be crossed in the next two to three weeks.

That the figure is approaching three million is a “disaster” directly linked to the increasing brutality of the conflict, he said in an interview on Tuesday during his visit to Geneva this week.

Sources: New Arab

