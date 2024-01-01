UK asylum backlog lower since Rwanda plan dropped

Shafaqna English- Nearly 63,000 people who were waiting for their cases are expected to be granted asylum by the Labour government, according to an analysis by the Refugee Council on Thursday.

After coming to power, Labour scraped the controversial plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, accelerating the processing of claims, aiming to tackle the UK’s asylum backlog, which stood at 118,882 people by the end of June 2024.

The charity’s analysis predicts that by early 2025, the backlog will reduce to 118,063 – a notable improvement of 59,000 fewer cases than if the previous Conservative government’s Rwanda deportation plan had remained in place.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

