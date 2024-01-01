Pope urges international community to prioritise inclusion of people with disabilities

Shafaqna English-Addressing Ministers of the G7 Inclusion and Disability Summit, in the Vatican on 17 October, Pope Francis urged the international community to prioritise the inclusion of people with disabilities, reminding all those present that their equal dignity must be universally acknowledged.

“Creating an inclusive world,” he noted, “requires not only adapting structures but also changing minds”, before calling for universal accessibility, ensuring that all physical, social, cultural, and religious barriers are removed so that individuals can develop their talents and contribute to the common good, regardless of their stage in life.

Pope Francis then went on to stress that providing services and facilities for people with disabilities is not just an act of social assistance, but a matter of justice. All nations, he said, bear the responsibility to create inclusive communities that promote the integral development of every person. He reiterated the vital importance of offering opportunities for dignified employment and participation in cultural and sporting events, warning that excluding someone from these areas is “a grave form of discrimination.”

Pope Francis encouraged the G7 participants to continue their work with a sense of hope and commitment. “Together”, he concluded, we can build a world in which the dignity of each person is fully recognised and respected.”