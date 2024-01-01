New report: FBI revised 2022 violent crime data

English
Shafaqna English- A recent report reveals the FBI revised its 2022 violent crime data, in a move that could have political repercussions on the cusp of the upcoming US elections.

According to the report, published Wednesday by RealClearInvestigations, the FBI allegedly updated its data to show a 4.5% increase in violent crime for 2022, contradicting its initial report of a 2.1% decrease.

The report said that the FBI made these revisions without public announcement or explanation, claiming that the changes were discovered via a reference on the organization’s website.

