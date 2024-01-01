English
Malaysia confirms interest in joining BRICS

Shafaqna English- Malaysia confirms intention to join BRICS to its countries. according to the Bernama news agency.

Trade and Industry Liew Chin Tong, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan sent official letters to the foreign ministers of nine BRICS member states confirming Kuala Lumpur’s intention to join the association, According to the kingdom’s Deputy Minister of Investment.

“The presence of a senior Malaysian minister at the BRICS Outreach/BRICS Plus Summit at the end of October presents a valuable opportunity to garner support from BRICS leaders,” the deputy minister noted, referring to the upcoming international event to be held in Kazan.

On July 28, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that his country had sent an application for BRICS membership to Russia.

Source:TASS

