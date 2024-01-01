India: Himachal Pradesh is witnessing anti-Muslim campaign

Shafaqna English- The scenic state of Himachal Pradesh, has been on edge for more than a month after far-right Hindu groups demanded the demolition of a mosque in Shimla. That demand soon morphed into a larger anti-Muslim campaign aimed at instituting an economic boycott against them.

Farhan Khan says he still feels a chill down his spine when he recalls the day an anti-Muslim rally was held in his sleepy town in northern India’s Himachal Pradesh state.

“They pointed the camera at my face, hurling abuses and demanding to know why I had opened my shop. Then, another group of men joined them and they all turned violent,” Farhan told Al Jazeera.

He said he was then “dragged by the crowd” to help identify more Muslim-owned shops in the area. “I identified five or six shops and urged them to close,” he said.

Sources: ALJazeera

