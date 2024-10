Shafaqna English- The World Food Programme (WFP) delivers life-saving food to nearly 250,000 in Afghanistan with the assistance from China in the past few months.

The report said WFP was able to procure more than 2,000 metric tons of food, including fortified wheat flour and fortified vegetable oil, yellow split peas and salt which was distributed to more than 35,000 families or nearly 250,000 people across the country.

Sources: Ariana News

