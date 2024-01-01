Shafaqna English- Islamic education in Spain is overlooked despite increasing demand.

After years of mobilisation by Muslim families and civil society groups, Islamic education has been introduced in a small number of schools across Spain, often referred to as a “pilot plan” or “experiment.”

Recent discourse has centred on these initiatives, particularly regarding their failure to become widespread or permanent once they have concluded.

One recent example is the four-year experiment in Catalonia, which aimed to introduce Islamic religious education as an elective in schools and sixth forms.

This experiment has recently concluded, and there are currently no clear prospects for the subject to become widely or permanently integrated into the Spanish education system.

Currently, Catalonia is home to the largest number of Muslim students in Spain, approximately 660,392, according to statistics from the Union of Islamic Communities in Spain.

www.shafaqna.com