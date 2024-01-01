Spain’s Ambassador to Iraq: Ayatollah al-Uzma Sistani is a Very Important Figure in the Region and the World

SHAFAQNA– “Alicia Rico Pérez del Belgar,” the Spanish ambassador to Iraq, stated that the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the supreme religious authority, is “considered one of the very important figures in the region and the world, and the reason for this is his role in promoting peace.”

According to Shafaqna, citing Hussaini holy Shrine, the ambassador, during her visit to the holy city of Karbala, said: “Encouraging the reception and accommodation of the people of Lebanon and providing them with all necessary services by the grand Ayatollah Sistani is a valuable position.”

She added: “We appreciate and commend the significant role of Ayatollah Sistani. He is an important figure in the region and the entire world due to his efforts in promoting peace and encouraging the reception of the people of Lebanon and providing services to them.”

The Spanish ambassador emphasized: “Today, I had the honor of visiting the holy city of Karbala. Visiting this sacred and spiritual place, the Holy Hussaini Shrine, is a privilege.”

At the end, Belgar referred to her meeting with citizens of Karbala and other personalities who are working hard to welcome the people of Lebanon in these challenging times.

