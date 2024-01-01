European Council chief: Migration is a key challenge for all Europe

Shafaqna English- EU leaders stressed that it is essential to “firmly combat” illegal and irregular migration,” as migration is a challenge facing all Europeans, the president of the European Council said.

Charles Michel noted at a news conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels that during a meeting, the leaders had an “extremely deep” discussion on the migration issue.

Michel stressed that they are determined to act together in a more operational manner to tackle the issue more seriously.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

