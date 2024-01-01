English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Other News

European Council chief: Migration is a key challenge for all Europe

0

Shafaqna English- EU leaders stressed that it is essential to “firmly combat” illegal and irregular migration,” as migration is a challenge facing all Europeans, the president of the European Council said.

Charles Michel noted at a news conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels that during a meeting, the leaders had an “extremely deep” discussion on the migration issue.

Michel stressed that they are determined to act together in a more operational manner to tackle the issue more seriously.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

How new European parliament interacts with Middle East?

leila yazdani

UK’s election: Sunak-Starmer focus on migration-taxes

leila yazdani

Imam Ali (A.S): The Epic Night of Migration [Video]

asadian

Vatican: Pope Francis calls on world leaders to respect humanity of migrants

asadian

Video: Hundreds marched against U.S. immigration policy

asadian

Photos: Declining life of the last Nomads of Iran

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.