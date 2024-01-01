English
International Shia News Agency
USA: South Florida Muslim community invites all to tour mosques-share meals

Shafaqna English- Local Islamic Centers in South Florida, will be partipating in ‘Open Mosque Day’, that invites the larger community into Muslim houses of worship to learn about culture, religion and find common ground.

“The goal is to build bridges and build a stronger community overall,” said Samir Kakli, president of the South Florida Muslim Federation. “It’s uplifts us all. I believe, these kind of activities, whether it’s mosque or church.”

Kakli said he knows that there are many people in Florida who have never been inside of a mosque, or even know what a mosque is. He encourages those who are unfamiliar to show up with questions.

Sources: Msn

www.shafaqna.com

