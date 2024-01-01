A record number of Irish people are converting to Islam

Shafaqna English- The emergence of “Celtic Muslims” is reshaping the religious landscape in Ireland, as more white Irish people embrace Islam.

The rising number of Muslim converts say they are driven by a variety of factors, including personal spiritual quests, disenchantment with established religious institutions, and a sense of connection with global causes, News Talk reported.

Ken, a half-Irish, half-Salvadoran teacher, shared his experience of converting from Catholicism to Islam. Once preparing to become a Jesuit priest, he felt a disconnect with some practices in the Catholic Church.

Sources: About Islam

