Pope meets with Liberian president in Vatican

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis meets Friday morning with Josephy Nyuma Boakai, Sr, President of the Republic of Liberia in the Vatican Apostolic Palace.

During the cordial talks at the Secretariat of State, the good relations between the Holy See and Liberia were evoked, as well as the collaboration with the Catholic Church in the fields of education and healthcare, and some aspects of the social and economic situation of the country were discussed.

The conversation continued with an exchange of opinions on current international affairs, with particular reference to the regional situation and migratory phenomena.

Source: Vatican News