Shafaqna English- Public transportation fares across most of the Egyptian governorates increased on Friday, following hikes in diesel and octane prices.

The governorates have announced the new fares and started implementing them with immediate effect.

The fare increase affects all forms of public transport, including buses, taxis, and microbuses, both within cities and between governorates nationwide.

Sources: Ahram Online

