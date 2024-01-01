All Food Products in Indonesia Now Require Halal Certification

Shafaqna English- Indonesia has officially mandated halal certification for all food products, effective October 18, 2024, under Government Regulation No. 42 of 2024. This regulation targets medium and large businesses, specifically in three product categories: food and beverages, food raw materials and additives, and slaughtered products and services. If these businesses do not achieve halal certification, they may face sanctions such as written warnings or product withdrawals, Jakarta Globe wrote.

For small businesses, there is a grace period until October 17, 2026, to obtain their halal certification. The Halal Product Assurance Agency (BPJPH) is encouraging these smaller enterprises to begin the certification process as soon as possible.

Imported foods will also need to comply with halal certification requirements, with specific regulations determined by the Religious Affairs Minister by October 17, 2026. The BPJPH is actively engaging in discussions with other countries to facilitate this process.

To support implementation, BPJPH has launched nationwide supervision of halal certification, starting on October 18. They aim to educate businesses on the significance of halal certification, framing it as a means to enhance product quality and competitiveness, rather than merely an administrative task. BPJPH Head Muhammad Aqil Irham emphasized that consumer awareness of halal products is growing, both domestically and globally, and stressed the importance of ensuring that Indonesian consumers are receiving halal products.

Source: Jakarta Globe

