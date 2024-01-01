Water crisis threatens global food security

Shafaqna English- A rapidly worsening global water crisis could undermine not only food security but also global stability, according to a new report.
The Global Commission on the Economics of Water highlights the strain on water resources driven by climate crisis, over-extraction, and pollution. The report warns that agriculture, highly dependent on diminishing freshwater supplies, faces severe disruption as water shortages escalate.
The escalating water crisis could destabilise food production systems, threatening more than half of the world’s food supply within 25 years,the report said.
The Commission calls for “radical changes” in how water is valued, managed, and used. “We must properly value water, recognizing its role as Earth’s most precious resource, including the importance of green water.”
The report emphasises the need for a holistic approach to water management, considering the full hydrological cycle and its impact on communities, economies, ecosystems, and food security. Properly valuing water is essential, as it serves many roles, including sustaining agriculture.
The report warns that key agricultural regions responsible for feeding billions are particularly vulnerable to water shortages, which could severely disrupt food production.
“To effectively tackle the water crises, we need to consider the full implications of the hydrological cycle, that has consequences for communities and economies around the world and all the earth’s ecosystems, affecting our collective ability to achieve local, national and global agendas in relation to dignified lives, food security, sustainable development, and more,” it added.
Source:TRTWORLD