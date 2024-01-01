Climate change: The burden of others

Pakistan is among the top 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change, with a significantly higher rate of warming than the global average. The impacts are already being felt, with rising water shortages, desertification, rapid glacial melt, and unpredictable monsoons that lead to devastating floods. These recurring natural disasters make it essential for Pakistan to prioritize climate resilience and adaptation strategies. The IMF policy note highlights that proactive investments in climate-adaptive infrastructure can reduce the economic impact of natural disasters by one-third, helping Pakistan recover more quickly and maintain its economic growth.

However, Pakistan faces an uphill battle due to its ongoing economic crises and resource shortages, which limit its ability to invest in climate adaptation. International support, such as the funds promised to rebuild after the 2022 floods, has largely fallen short of expectations. The country still struggles to restore damaged infrastructure and rehabilitate millions of people affected by the floods. Yet, blaming external factors alone would be misguided. Pakistan’s own policymakers have been slow to address the situation with forward-thinking strategies.

One major area where policy has faltered is energy. Instead of promoting cleaner, renewable energy sources like solar and wind, Pakistan continues to rely on coal—an environmentally damaging resource that will have long-term negative effects on both public health and the economy. The transition to clean energy is crucial, as investing in fossil fuels like coal will only exacerbate climate challenges in the future.

Ultimately, investments in climate resilience must go hand in hand with a shift in development policy. Pakistan’s policymakers need to recognize the urgent need for sustainable practices and cleaner technologies if the country is to effectively tackle climate change and protect its population and economy from further harm.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

